Step 1: In a face-centered cubic unit cell, the atoms are located at each of the corners and the centers of all the faces. The diagonal of the face of the cube is equal to 4 times the radius of the atom (4r). The face diagonal can be calculated using Pythagorean theorem, which states that the square of the face diagonal (d) is equal to the sum of the squares of the edge length (a). So, d = √2 * a.