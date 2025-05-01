Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
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- Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. Give the names corresponding to the following symbols: (a) B (b) Rh (c) Cf (d) Os (e) Ga
Problem 51
- What is wrong with each of the following statements? (a) The symbol for tin is Ti. (b) The symbol for manganese is Mg. (c) The symbol for potassium is Po. (d) The symbol for helium is HE.
Problem 52
- What is wrong with each of the following statements? (a) The symbol for carbon is ca. (b) The symbol for sodium is So. (c) The symbol for nitrogen is Ni. (d) The symbol for chlorine is Cr
Problem 53
Problem 54a
Examine Figure 2.2, A portion of Mendeleev's periodic table. (a) Which characteristic was used to organize the elements in the table?
Problem 55f
Examine Figure 2.3, The periodic table. (f) Classify the following three elements as metals, nonmet-als, or semimetals: Mo, Br, Si.
Problem 55g
Examine Figure 2.3, The periodic table. (g) What is the symbol for the element located in period 3, group 4A?
- What are the rows called and what are the columns called in the periodic table?
Problem 56
- How many groups are there in the periodic table? How are they labeled?
Problem 57
- What common characteristics do elements within a group of the periodic table have?
Problem 58
- Where in the periodic table are the main-group elements found? Where are the transition metal groups found?
Problem 59
- Where in the periodic table are the metallic elements found? Where are the nonmetallic elements found?
Problem 60
- What is a semimetal, and where in the periodic table are semimetals found?
Problem 61
- Classify the following elements as metals, nonmetals, or semimetals: (a) Ti (b) Te (c) Se (d) Sc (e) Si
Problem 62
- Classify the following elements as metals, nonmetals, or semimetals: (a) Ar (b) Sb (c) Mo (d) Cl (e) N (f) Mg
Problem 63
- List several general properties of the following groups: (a) Alkali metals (b) Noble gases (c) Halogens
Problem 64
Problem 65a
(a) Without looking at a periodic table, list as many alkali metals as you can. (There are five common ones.)
Problem 65b
(b) Without looking at a periodic table, list as many alkaline earth metals as you can. (There are five common ones.)
- Without looking at a periodic table, list as many halogens as you can. (There are four common ones.)
Problem 66
- Without looking at a periodic table, list as many noble gases as you can. (There are six common ones.)
Problem 67
- At room temperature, a certain element is found to be a soft, silver-colored solid that reacts violently with water and is a good conductor of electricity. Is the element likely to be a metal, a nonmetal, or a semimetal?
Problem 68
- At room temperature, a certain element is found to be a shiny, silver-colored solid that is a poor conductor of electricity. When a sample of the element is hit with a hammer, it shatters. Is the element likely to be a metal, a nonmetal, or a semimetal?
Problem 69
- At room temperature, a certain element is a colorless, unre-active gas. Is the element likely to be a metal, a nonmetal, or a semimetal?
Problem 71
- In which of the periodic groups 1A, 2A, 5A, and 7A is the first letter of all elements' symbol the same as the first letter of their name?
Problem 72
- For which elements in groups 1A, 2A, 5A, and 7A of the periodic table does the first letter of their symbol differ from the first letter of their name?
Problem 73
- How does Dalton's atomic theory account for the law of mass conservation and the law of definite proportions?
Problem 76
- What is the law of multiple proportions, and how does Dalton's atomic theory account for it?
Problem 77
- A sample of mercury with a mass of 114.0 g was combined with 12.8 g of oxygen gas, and the resulting reaction gave 123.1 g of mercury(II) oxide. How much oxygen was left over after the reaction was complete?
Problem 78
- A sample of CaCO3 was heated, causing it to form CaO and CO2 gas. Solid CaO remained behind, while the CO2 escaped to the atmosphere. If the CaCO3 weighed 612 g and the CaO weighed 343 g, how many grams of CO2 were formed in the reaction?
Problem 79
- In methane, one part hydrogen combines with three parts carbon by mass. If a sample of a compound containing only carbon and hydrogen contains 32.0 g of carbon and 8.0 g of hydrogen, could the sample be methane? If the sample is not methane, show that the law of multiple proportions is fol-lowed for methane and this other substance.
Problem 80
- In borane, one part hydrogen combines with 3.6 parts boron by mass. A compound containing only hydrogen and boron contains 6.0 g of hydrogen and 43.2 g of boron. Could this compound be borane? If it is not borane, show that the law of multiple proportions is followed for borane and this other substance.
Problem 81