Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table of Elements The Periodic Table is a systematic arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, which is derived from its name, often in Latin or Greek. Understanding the layout of the table helps in identifying elements and their properties, including their symbols. Recommended video: Guided course 04:01 04:01 Periodic Table History

Element Symbols Element symbols are shorthand notations used to represent chemical elements. Each symbol consists of one or two letters, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter, if present, in lowercase. For example, Gadolinium is represented as 'Gd', Germanium as 'Ge', Technetium as 'Tc', and Arsenic as 'As'. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Lewis Dot Symbols