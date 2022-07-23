Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 48
Chapter 2, Problem 48

Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. What are the symbols for the following elements? (a) Gadolinium (used in color TV screens) (b) Germanium (used in semiconductors) (c) Technetium (used in biomedical imaging) (d) Arsenic (used in pesticides)

1. To find the symbols for the elements, you need to refer to the Periodic Table of Elements. This table lists all known elements in order of increasing atomic number. Each element is represented by a one or two letter symbol.
2. For Gadolinium, look for the element in the Periodic Table. The symbol for Gadolinium is 'Gd'.
3. For Germanium, find the element in the Periodic Table. The symbol for Germanium is 'Ge'.
4. For Technetium, locate the element in the Periodic Table. The symbol for Technetium is 'Tc'.
5. For Arsenic, search for the element in the Periodic Table. The symbol for Arsenic is 'As'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table of Elements

The Periodic Table is a systematic arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number. Each element is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, which is derived from its name, often in Latin or Greek. Understanding the layout of the table helps in identifying elements and their properties, including their symbols.
Element Symbols

Element symbols are shorthand notations used to represent chemical elements. Each symbol consists of one or two letters, with the first letter always capitalized and the second letter, if present, in lowercase. For example, Gadolinium is represented as 'Gd', Germanium as 'Ge', Technetium as 'Tc', and Arsenic as 'As'.
Applications of Elements

Many elements have specific applications based on their unique properties. For instance, Gadolinium is used in color TV screens due to its magnetic properties, Germanium is crucial in semiconductor technology, Technetium is utilized in medical imaging for its radioactive properties, and Arsenic is commonly found in pesticides. Understanding these applications provides context for why these elements are significant.
