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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 56
Chapter 2, Problem 56

What are the rows called and what are the columns called in the periodic table?

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Identify the horizontal arrangements in the periodic table, which are known as periods. Each period represents a new principal energy level for the electrons of the elements within that row.
Recognize the vertical arrangements in the periodic table, which are called groups or families. Elements in the same group share similar chemical properties because they have the same number of electrons in their outermost shell.
Note that there are 7 periods in the periodic table, each corresponding to the principal quantum number (n) from 1 to 7.
Observe that there are 18 groups in the periodic table. Some groups have specific names, such as the alkali metals (Group 1), alkaline earth metals (Group 2), halogens (Group 17), and noble gases (Group 18).
Understand that the layout of the periodic table helps predict the properties of elements, their electron configurations, and their reactivity based on their position in a period or a group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periods

In the periodic table, the rows are called periods. Each period corresponds to the principal energy level of the electrons in the atoms of the elements within that row. As you move from left to right across a period, the atomic number increases, and elements typically exhibit a gradual change in properties.
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Groups

The columns in the periodic table are known as groups or families. Elements within the same group share similar chemical properties due to having the same number of valence electrons. This similarity often results in comparable reactivity and bonding characteristics among the elements in a group.

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across periods or down groups in the periodic table. These trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity, which help in understanding the behavior of elements and their interactions in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Examine Figure 2.2, A portion of Mendeleev's periodic table. (a) Which characteristic was used to organize the elements in the table?

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Textbook Question

Examine Figure 2.3, The periodic table. (f) Classify the following three elements as metals, nonmet-als, or semimetals: Mo, Br, Si.

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Textbook Question
Where in the periodic table are the main-group elements found? Where are the transition metal groups found?
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Textbook Question
What common characteristics do elements within a group of the periodic table have?
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Textbook Question

Examine Figure 2.3, The periodic table. (g) What is the symbol for the element located in period 3, group 4A?

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