Problem 76

(a) Draw an orbital overlap picture of ethane (CH3CH3), assuming both carbon atoms are sp3 hybridized. What are the C–H bond angles in this drawing? (b) Draw an orbital overlap picture of ethane, assuming both carbon atoms are sp2 hybridized. What are the C–H bond angles in this drawing? (c) The real structure of ethane is like the picture you drew in part (a). Use VSEPR theory to explain why your picture from part (a) makes a more stable molecule than your picture in part (b).