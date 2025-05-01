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Ch.23 - Organic and Biological Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.23 - Organic and Biological ChemistryProblem 7
Chapter 23, Problem 7

What is the structural difference between an aldose and a ketose?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of carbohydrates, which are organic molecules composed of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1.
Step 2: Recognize that both aldoses and ketoses are types of monosaccharides, which are the simplest form of carbohydrates.
Step 3: Identify that the key structural difference between an aldose and a ketose lies in the location of the carbonyl group (C=O).
Step 4: Note that in an aldose, the carbonyl group is located at the end of the carbon chain, making it an aldehyde group (R-CHO).
Step 5: Observe that in a ketose, the carbonyl group is located within the carbon chain, making it a ketone group (R-CO-R').

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldoses

Aldoses are a type of monosaccharide characterized by the presence of an aldehyde group (-CHO) at one end of the molecule. This functional group is formed when the carbonyl carbon is bonded to a hydrogen atom and an alkyl or aryl group. Common examples of aldoses include glucose and galactose, which play crucial roles in energy metabolism.

Ketoses

Ketoses are another category of monosaccharides that contain a ketone group (C=O) within the carbon chain, rather than at the end. This means that the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbon atoms. Fructose is a well-known example of a ketose, and it is important in various metabolic pathways, including glycolysis.

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of atoms. In the case of aldoses and ketoses, both types of sugars share the same empirical formula (C_nH_(2n)O_n) but differ in the position of the carbonyl group, leading to distinct chemical properties and biological functions.
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Textbook Question

Butane, the fuel used in disposable lighters, has the formula C4H10. The carbon atoms are connected in the sequence C-C-C-C, and each carbon has four covalent bonds. Draw the structural formula of butane.

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Textbook Question

Convert the following model into a condensed structure and line drawing. Draw the structures of two isomeric compounds.

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