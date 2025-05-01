Textbook Question
Butane, the fuel used in disposable lighters, has the formula C4H10. The carbon atoms are connected in the sequence C-C-C-C, and each carbon has four covalent bonds. Draw the structural formula of butane.
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Butane, the fuel used in disposable lighters, has the formula C4H10. The carbon atoms are connected in the sequence C-C-C-C, and each carbon has four covalent bonds. Draw the structural formula of butane.
Convert the following models into a condensed structures and line drawings.
(a)
Give line drawings for each of the following molecular formulas. You may have to use rings and/or multiple bonds in some instances.
(a) C2H7N
Convert the following model into a condensed structure and line drawing. Draw the structures of two isomeric compounds.