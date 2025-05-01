Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are cyclic structures that follow Huckel's rule, which states that they must have a planar ring of p-orbitals containing a total of 4n + 2 π electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Benzyne, as a derivative of benzene, retains the aromatic character but has a unique structure due to the presence of a triple bond between two carbon atoms, making it highly reactive.