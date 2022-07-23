Textbook Question
The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (a) What ionic compounds will precipitate out of solution?
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The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (a) What ionic compounds will precipitate out of solution?
The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (b) What is the molarity of each ion remaining in the solution assuming complete precipitation of all insoluble compounds?