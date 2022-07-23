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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 90b
Chapter 4, Problem 90b

How could you use a precipitation reaction to separate each of the following pairs of cations? Write the formula for each reactant you would add, and write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction. (b)

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Identify the cations present in the solution and research their solubility properties with common anions to determine which anion will selectively precipitate one of the cations while leaving the other in solution.
Choose a suitable anion that will react with one of the cations to form an insoluble precipitate. The choice of anion depends on the solubility rules and the specific cations involved in the mixture.
Write the formula for the reactant (anion source) you would add to the solution to initiate the precipitation reaction. Ensure that the reactant is soluble in the solution to effectively release the anion.
Write the balanced molecular equation for the reaction between the chosen anion and the target cation, showing the formation of the precipitate.
Convert the molecular equation to a net ionic equation by eliminating the spectator ions and focusing on the ions that participate directly in the formation of the precipitate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Precipitation Reactions

Precipitation reactions occur when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble solid, known as a precipitate. This process is driven by the formation of a compound that is less soluble than the reactants, leading to its separation from the solution. Understanding the solubility rules helps predict which combinations of ions will result in a precipitate.
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Net Ionic Equations

A net ionic equation represents the actual chemical species involved in a reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not participate in the reaction. To write a net ionic equation, one must first write the balanced molecular equation, then dissociate the soluble ionic compounds into their constituent ions, and finally eliminate the spectator ions to focus on the ions that form the precipitate.

Cation Separation Techniques

Cation separation techniques involve using selective precipitation to isolate specific cations from a mixture. By adding a reagent that forms a precipitate with one cation while leaving others in solution, it is possible to separate and identify different cations. This method is commonly used in analytical chemistry for qualitative analysis of metal ions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (a) What ionic compounds will precipitate out of solution?

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Textbook Question
Assume that you have an aqueous solution of an unknown salt. Treatment of the solution with dilute NaOH, Na2SO4, and KCl produces no precipitate. Which of the following cations might the solution contain?(a) Ag+(b) Cs+(c) Ba2+(d) NH4 +
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Textbook Question
How could you use a precipitation reaction to separate each of the following pairs of anions? Write the formula for each reactant you would add, and write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction.(a)
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Textbook Question

The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (b) What is the molarity of each ion remaining in the solution assuming complete precipitation of all insoluble compounds?

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Textbook Question
Assume that you have an aqueous solution of an unknown salt. Treatment of the solution with dilute BaCl2, AgNO3, and Cu(NO3)2 produces no precipitate. Which of the following anions might the solution contain?(a) Cl-(b) NO3 (c) OH-(d) SO4- 2-
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Textbook Question
Assume that you have an aqueous mixture of BaCl2 and CuCl2. How could you use a precipitation reaction to sepa-rate the two metal ions?
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