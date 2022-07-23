Step 2: Use the solubility rules to predict which combinations of these ions will form insoluble compounds. The solubility rules state that most sulfate salts are soluble, except those of barium, lead, and calcium. Therefore, BaSO4 will precipitate. Most chloride salts are soluble, so no precipitate will form with Cl-. Most salts with the cyanide ion are soluble, so no precipitate will form with CN-.