Textbook Question
How could you use a precipitation reaction to separate each of the following pairs of cations? Write the formula for each reactant you would add, and write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction. (b)
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How could you use a precipitation reaction to separate each of the following pairs of cations? Write the formula for each reactant you would add, and write a balanced net ionic equation for each reaction. (b)
(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?
The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (b) What is the molarity of each ion remaining in the solution assuming complete precipitation of all insoluble compounds?