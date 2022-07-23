Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M NaOH?(a) 0.10 M MgBr2(b) 0.10 M NH4Br(c) 0.10 M FeCl2
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Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (d)
How would you prepare the following substances by a precipitation reaction? (a) PbSO4
How would you prepare the following substances by a precipitation reaction? (b) Mg3(PO4)2
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (c)
Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (b)