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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 80
Chapter 4, Problem 80

Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M BaCl2?(a) 0.10 M LiNO3 (b) 0.10 M K2SO4 (c) 0.10 M AgNO3

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insert step 1> Identify the ions present in each solution: BaCl_2 dissociates into Ba^{2+} and Cl^- ions. LiNO_3 dissociates into Li^+ and NO_3^- ions. K_2SO_4 dissociates into K^+ and SO_4^{2-} ions. AgNO_3 dissociates into Ag^+ and NO_3^- ions.
insert step 2> Determine the possible combinations of ions when each solution is mixed with BaCl_2: Ba^{2+} can combine with NO_3^-, SO_4^{2-}, and Ag^+ ions.
insert step 3> Use solubility rules to predict if a precipitate will form: BaSO_4 is insoluble, so a precipitate will form with SO_4^{2-}. AgCl is insoluble, so a precipitate will form with Ag^+.
insert step 4> Check the solubility of the remaining combinations: Ba(NO_3)_2 is soluble, so no precipitate will form with NO_3^-.
insert step 5> Conclude which solution will not form a precipitate: The solution containing NO_3^- ions (LiNO_3) will not form a precipitate when added to BaCl_2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether a compound will dissolve in water. For example, most nitrates (like LiNO3 and AgNO3) are soluble, while some sulfates (like BaSO4) are insoluble. Understanding these rules is crucial for determining if a precipitate will form when two solutions are mixed.
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Precipitation Reactions

A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble compound, known as a precipitate. In this context, mixing BaCl2 with another solution can lead to the formation of a precipitate if the resulting compound is insoluble. Identifying the potential products of the reaction is essential for predicting whether a precipitate will form.
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Ionic Compounds and Their Solubility

Ionic compounds consist of positively and negatively charged ions. Their solubility in water depends on the strength of the ionic bonds and the interactions with water molecules. For instance, BaCl2 dissociates into Ba²⁺ and Cl⁻ ions, and when mixed with other ionic solutions, the solubility of the resulting compounds determines if a precipitate will form.
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Related Practice
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