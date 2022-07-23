Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 79d
Chapter 4, Problem 79d

Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ions present in each of the aqueous solutions. For example, if the solutions are of NaCl and AgNO3, the ions would be Na^+, Cl^-, Ag^+, and NO3^-.
Determine the possible combinations of cations and anions that can form new compounds. In our example, the possible combinations are NaNO3 and AgCl.
Use the solubility rules to determine if any of the new combinations form an insoluble compound (precipitate). According to solubility rules, AgCl is insoluble in water.
If a precipitate forms, write the balanced molecular equation for the reaction. For example, AgNO3(aq) + NaCl(aq) -> AgCl(s) + NaNO3(aq).
Write the net ionic equation by removing the spectator ions (ions that do not participate in the formation of the precipitate) from the balanced molecular equation. For the example, the net ionic equation is Ag^+(aq) + Cl^-(aq) -> AgCl(s).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Precipitation Reactions

Precipitation reactions occur when two aqueous solutions are mixed, resulting in the formation of an insoluble solid, known as a precipitate. This happens when the product of the reaction has a solubility product (Ksp) that is exceeded in the solution, leading to the aggregation of ions into a solid form. Understanding the solubility rules helps predict whether a precipitate will form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Selective Precipitation

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict the solubility of various ionic compounds in water. These rules indicate which compounds are generally soluble or insoluble in aqueous solutions, based on the ions present. For example, most nitrates are soluble, while many carbonates are not. Familiarity with these rules is essential for determining the outcome of mixing different ionic solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Net Ionic Equations

Net ionic equations represent the actual chemical species involved in a precipitation reaction, excluding spectator ions that do not participate in the reaction. To write a net ionic equation, one must first identify the ions in solution, determine which form a precipitate, and then write the equation showing only the ions and compounds that undergo a change. This simplifies the reaction and highlights the key components involved.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M NaOH?(a) 0.10 M MgBr2(b) 0.10 M NH4Br(c) 0.10 M FeCl2
1101
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following solutions will not form a precipitate when added to 0.10 M BaCl2?(a) 0.10 M LiNO3 (b) 0.10 M K2SO4 (c) 0.10 M AgNO3
1528
views
Textbook Question

How would you prepare the following substances by a precipitation reaction? (a) PbSO4

756
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (a)

295
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (c)

422
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether a precipitation reaction will occur when aqueous solutions of the following substances are mixed. For those that form a precipitate, write the net ionic reaction. (b)

301
views