Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 84a
Chapter 1, Problem 84a

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 89.3 * 77.0 * 0.08

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to perform the following operation and to express the answer using the correct number of significant figures 91.1 times 90 times 0.02. So for additional subtraction we use the measurement with the least number of decimal places. So in this case that would be 91.1 with one figure after the decimal place. But with multiplication division we use the measurement with the least number of significant figures, which in this case would be 90 with one significant figure. So let's solve our problem. This is going to equal 0.98. So we need to bring that down to one significant figure. So we're going to look to the right of R one and it is above five. So R one will be rounded up to A two and we have 12 decimal places. So that will equal two times squared. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
