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Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 73
Chapter 1, Problem 73

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus.

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1
Identify the type of laboratory glassware being used (e.g., graduated cylinder, burette, pipette).
Ensure the glassware is on a level surface and your eye is at the same level as the meniscus to avoid parallax error.
Locate the meniscus, which is the curved surface of the liquid. For most liquids, read the measurement at the bottom of the meniscus.
Determine the smallest scale division on the glassware to understand the precision of the measurement.
Record the measurement to the correct number of significant figures, which includes all certain digits and one uncertain digit (the estimated digit).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a measurement that carry meaningful information about its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Meniscus

The meniscus is the curve seen at the surface of a liquid in response to its container. In laboratory settings, it is important to read the measurement at the bottom of the meniscus to ensure accuracy. This is due to the surface tension of the liquid, which can cause the liquid to appear higher or lower than its actual level.

Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results. It is influenced by the measuring instrument and the technique used. Understanding precision is essential for interpreting data correctly and for determining how many significant figures should be reported in a measurement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g/cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 28.56 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 6.54 g of acetone?

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Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

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Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

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Textbook Question

Human fat has a density of 0.918 g/cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures

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Textbook Question

A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g/mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?

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Textbook Question

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

625
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