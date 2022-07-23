Chapter 1, Problem 74c
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km