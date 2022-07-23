Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 74c
Chapter 1, Problem 74c

Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.

Digital balance displaying a mass of 36.50 grams, illustrating significant figures in measurements.

Welcome back everyone in this example, we need to give the reading of the following laboratory glassware with the right number of sick fix. We need to note that digital balances display mass to the correct number of sig fix. And so since we do have an image of a digital balance, we are given a mass of 36. g. And so we would say that therefore our laboratory reading with the correct number of sig figs would be 36.50 g. We have four sig figs total. And so this value here would be our final answer to complete this example. Pretty straightforward. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
