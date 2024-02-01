Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 31
Chapter 10, Problem 31
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom (A)?
Verified Solution
Video duration:0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal planar geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom?
964
views
Textbook Question
For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)
1241
views
Textbook Question
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
1624
views
1
comments