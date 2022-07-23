Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 34c
Chapter 10, Problem 34c

For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)

3D representation of molecular geometry showing electron groups and bonding in a cubic structure.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the number of lone pairs on the central atom bonding groups and total electron groups for the structure below. So what it is showing us is a molecule with a square planner electron geometry. So that means it is a X four E two. So it has two long pairs, four bonding groups. And we can see our bonding groups here, here, here and here and six electron groups total because that is adding our two lone pairs and our for bonding groups. So this is our final answer. Too Long pairs, four bonding groups and six total electron groups. Thank you for watching. Bye.
