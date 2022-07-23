Chapter 10, Problem 34c
For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom (A)?
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal planar geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom?
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.