Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 40d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 40d

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IF4+

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to select the correct image that shows the lewis structure for the following compound and give the geometry of each internal atom first. Let's go ahead and determine the number of valence electrons we have for our compound Starting with iodine, we have one of iodine and we're going to multiply this by seven. Since it's in our group seven a. This will get us a seven valence electrons. Looking at our chlorine, we have four of chlorine and we're going to multiply this by seven as well since it's also in our group seven a. This will get us to 28 valence electrons. Now when we add these two values up we get a total of 35 valence electrons. But since we have that plus one charge we'll have to subtract one valence electron. So this will get us to a total of 34 valence electrons. Now let's go ahead and draw our lewis structure. So we know that iodine is going to be our central atom and this is because it is less electro negative than our chlorine and we have four chlorine attached to it And to complete our chlorine will have to add three lone pairs onto each chlorine. Now since we want a total of 34 valence electrons will have to add one lone pair onto our iodine and this is okay because iodine can disobey our octet rule And since we had that plus one charge, we'll have to denote that by adding a plus one to determine our geometry, we can go ahead and use our vesper theory. And we have our central atom A and we have four groups surrounding it with one lone pair based on our vesper theory. This is going to be seesaw. Now, looking at our answer choices, we can already eliminate A and B. Since it states that our geometry is tetra, he'd rel and looking at C and D. We can see that seat matches the answer that we provided. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-

778
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. b. SCl6

543
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. PF5

456
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and draw each molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. C2H2 (skeletal structure HCCH) b. C2H4 (skeletal structure H2CCH2) c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)

647
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. a. N2

484
views
Textbook Question

Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. b. N2H2 (skeletal structure HNNH)

751
views