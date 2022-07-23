Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Problem 39d
Chapter 10, Problem 39d

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. This theory is essential for determining the geometry of molecules like IBr4-.
Molecular Shapes and VSEPR

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. For IBr4-, understanding its molecular geometry helps in visualizing how the iodine atom is surrounded by four bromine atoms and the influence of lone pairs on the overall shape.
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Bonding and Lone Pairs

In molecular structures, bonding pairs are the pairs of electrons shared between atoms, while lone pairs are the pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding. The presence of lone pairs can significantly affect the molecular geometry by altering bond angles and overall shape. For IBr4-, the presence of two lone pairs on the iodine atom is crucial for determining its square planar geometry.
Electron Groups, Lone Pairs, and Bonding Groups Example
