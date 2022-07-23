Textbook Question
Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1 °C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 445 torr?
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Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1 °C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 445 torr?
Carbon disulfide has a vapor pressure of 363 torr at 25 °C and a normal boiling point of 46.3 °C. Find ΔHvap for carbon disulfide.
How much energy is released when 65.8 g of water freezes?
How much ice (in grams) would have to melt to lower the temperature of 352 mL of water from 25 °C to 5 °C? (Assume the density of water is 1.0 g/mL.)