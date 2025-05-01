A solution contains 4.08 g of chloroform (CHCl3) and 9.29 g of acetone (CH3COCH3). The vapor pressures at 35 °C of pure chloroform and pure acetone are 295 torr and 332 torr, respectively. Assuming ideal behavior, calculate the vapor pressures of each of the components and the total vapor pressure above the solution. The experimentally measured total vapor pressure of the solution at 35 °C is 312 torr. Is the solution ideal? If not, what can you say about the relative strength of chloroform–acetone interactions compared to the acetone–acetone and chloroform–chloroform interactions?