Textbook Question
A KNO3 solution containing 45 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 13.11.)
2257
views
A KNO3 solution containing 45 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water is cooled from 40 °C to 0 °C. What happens during cooling? (Use Figure 13.11.)
Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
A solution contains 25 g of NaCl per 100.0 g of water at 25 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 13.11.)
A solution contains 32 g of KNO3 per 100.0 g of water at 25 °C. Is the solution unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated? (Use Figure 13.11.)
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? What drives the process?