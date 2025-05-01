Thermodynamics of Dissolution

The thermodynamics of dissolution involves the balance between lattice energy and heat of hydration to determine the overall energy change when a solute dissolves in a solvent. In this scenario, the dissolution of potassium nitrate absorbs heat from the surroundings, which can be calculated by considering the total energy changes involved. Understanding this concept is essential for calculating how much potassium nitrate is needed to absorb a specific amount of heat.