Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced based on the balanced chemical equation. In this reaction, the stoichiometry indicates that 4 moles of C4H8 produce 2 moles of C2H4, which is essential for understanding the relationship between the concentrations of the reactants and products.