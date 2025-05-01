Textbook Question
Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
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Consider the reaction: 8 H2S(g) + 4 O2(g) → 8 H2O(g) + S8(g) Complete the table.
Consider the reaction: 2 N2O( g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) a. Express the rate of the reaction in terms of the change in concentration of each of the reactants and products.
Consider the reaction: C4H8( g) → 2 C2H4( g) The tabulated data were collected for the concentration of C2H4 as a function of time: a. What is the average rate of the reaction between 0 and 10 s? Between 40 and 50 s?
For the reaction 2 A(g) + B(g) → 3 C(g), b. when A is decreasing at a rate of 0.100 M/s, how fast is B decreasing? How fast is C increasing?