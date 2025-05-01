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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 35a
Chapter 14, Problem 35a

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the shape of the graph. If the graph is a straight line passing through the origin, the reaction order can be determined directly from the slope.
Recall the general rate law expression for a reaction involving a single reactant A: Rate = k[A]^n, where k is the rate constant, [A] is the concentration of reactant A, and n is the order of the reaction with respect to A.
Determine if the graph represents a direct proportionality between the rate and the concentration of A. If the rate is directly proportional to [A], then the reaction is first order with respect to A.
If the graph shows that the rate is proportional to the square of the concentration of A ([A]^2), then the reaction is second order with respect to A.
If the graph is more complex, or if it shows a different dependency, consider other reaction orders or the possibility of mixed-order kinetics.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Order

The order of a reaction refers to the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law. It indicates how the rate of reaction is affected by changes in the concentration of that reactant. For example, if the rate of reaction doubles when the concentration of reactant A is doubled, the reaction is first order with respect to A.
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Rate Law

The rate law is an equation that relates the rate of a reaction to the concentration of its reactants, typically expressed as rate = k[A]^n, where k is the rate constant, [A] is the concentration of reactant A, and n is the order of the reaction. The rate law can be determined experimentally and provides insight into the mechanism of the reaction.
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Graphical Analysis of Reaction Rates

Graphical analysis involves plotting the rate of reaction against the concentration of reactants to determine the relationship between them. For a first-order reaction, a plot of rate versus concentration will yield a straight line, indicating a linear relationship. This visual representation helps in identifying the order of the reaction based on the shape of the graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.

a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?

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Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant A for the reaction A → products. c. Write a rate law for the reaction including an estimate for the value of k.

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Textbook Question

This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.

b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time.

Use the graph to calculate each quantity: c. the instantaneous rate of formation of O2 at 50 s

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Textbook Question

Consider the reaction: 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l ) + O2( g) The graph shows the concentration of H2O2 as a function of time. Use the graph to calculate each quantity: d. If the initial volume of the H2O2 is 1.5 L, what total amount of O2 (in moles) is formed in the first 50 s of reaction?

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