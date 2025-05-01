Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the study of the quantitative relationships between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction, based on the balanced chemical equation. For the given reaction, the stoichiometric coefficients indicate that for every 2 moles of N2O that decompose, 2 moles of N2 and 1 mole of O2 are produced. This relationship allows us to predict the rate of change in concentration of N2O based on the rate of O2 production.