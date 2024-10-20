Consider the reaction in which HCl adds across the double bond of ethene: HCl + H 2 C=CH 2 → H 3 C-CH 2 Cl The following mechanism, with the accompanying energy diagram, has been suggested for this reaction:

Step 1 HCl + H 2 C=CH 2 → H 3 C=CH 2 + + Cl-

Step 2 H 3 C=CH 2 + + Cl- → H 3 C-CH 2 Cl

a. Based on the energy diagram, determine which step is rate limiting.