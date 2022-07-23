Calculating H3O+ Concentration from pH

To find the concentration of H3O+ from a given pH, the formula [H3O+] = 10^(-pH) is used. This calculation highlights the relationship between pH and H3O+ concentration, where the number of decimal places in the pH value directly corresponds to the number of significant figures in the calculated concentration. For example, a pH of 2.50 results in a concentration with three significant figures.