Problem 54
The value of Kw increases with increasing temperature. Is the autoionization of water endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 55
Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an acid solution should carry as many digits to the right of the decimal place as the number of significant figures in the concentration of the solution. [H3O+] = 0.044 M [H3O+] = 0.045 M [H3O+] = 0.046 M
Problem 56
Determine the concentration of H3O+ to the correct number of significant figures in a solution with each pH. Describe how these calculations show the relationship between the number of digits to the right of the decimal place in pH and the number of significant figures in concentration. pH = 2.50 pH = 2.51 pH = 2.52
Problem 57a
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. a. 0.25 M HCl
Problem 57b
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3
Problem 57d
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. d. a solution that is 0.655% HNO3 by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)
Problem 58
Determine the pH of each solution. a. 0.048 M HI b. 0.0895 M HClO4 c. a solution that is 0.045 M in HClO4 and 0.048 M in HCl d. a solution that is 1.09% HCl by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)
Problem 59
What mass of HI must be present in 0.250 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value?
a. pH = 1.25 b. pH = 1.75 c. pH = 2.85
Problem 60
What mass of HClO4 must be present in 0.500 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value? a. pH = 2.50 b. pH = 1.50 c. pH = 0.50
Problem 61
What is the pH of a solution in which 224 mL of HCl(g), measured at 27.2 °C and 1.02 atm, is dissolved in 1.5 L of aqueous solution?
- What volume of a concentrated HCl solution, which is 36.0% HCl by mass and has a density of 1.179 g/mL, should be used to make 5.00 L of an HCl solution with a pH of 1.8?
Problem 62
Problem 63
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.100 M solution of benzoic acid.
Problem 64
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.200 M solution of formic acid.
Problem 65
Determine the pH of an HNO2 solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? a. 0.500 M b. 0.100 M c. 0.0100 M
Problem 66
Determine the pH of an HF solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? (Ka for HF is 6.8×10–4.) a. 0.250 M b. 0.0500 M c. 0.0250 M
- If 15.0 mL of glacial acetic acid (pure HC2H3O2) is diluted to 1.50 L with water, what is the pH of the resulting solution? The density of glacial acetic acid is 1.05 g/mL.
Problem 67
- Calculate the pH of a formic acid solution that contains 1.35% formic acid by mass. (Assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution.)
Problem 68
Problem 69
A 0.185 M solution of a weak acid (HA) has a pH of 2.95. Calculate the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
Problem 71
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.125 M HCN solution.
Problem 72
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.225 M solution of benzoic acid.
- What is the percent ionization of an acetic acid solution at the following concentrations? a. 1.00 M b. 0.500 M c. 0.100 M d. 0.0500 M
Problem 73
Problem 74a
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. a. 1.00 M
Problem 74d
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. d. 0.0500 M
Problem 75
A 0.148 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 1.55%. Determine the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
- A 0.085 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 0.59%. Determine the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
Problem 76
- Find the pH and percent ionization of each HF solution. (Ka for HF is 6.8 * 10^-4.) a. 0.250 M HF b. 0.100 M HF c. 0.050 M HF.
Problem 77
- Find the pH and percent ionization of a 0.100 M solution of a weak monoprotic acid given the following Ka values: a. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-5, b. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-3, c. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-1.
Problem 78
Problem 79a
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.115 M in HBr and 0.125 M in HCHO2
Problem 79b,c,d
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. b. 0.150 M in HNO2 and 0.085 M in HNO3 c. 0.185 M in HCHO2 and 0.225 M in HC2H3O2 d. 0.050 M in acetic acid and 0.050 M in hydrocyanic acid
Problem 80
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.075 M in HNO3 and 0.175 M in HC7H5O2 b. 0.020 M in HBr and 0.015 M in HClO4 c. 0.095 M in HF and 0.225 M in HC6H5O d. 0.100 M in formic acid and 0.050 M in hypochlorous acid
Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
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