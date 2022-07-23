Mass Percent Concentration to Molarity Conversion

To determine the pH of a solution given in mass percent, such as 1.09% HCl, it is necessary to convert this to molarity. This involves calculating the mass of HCl in a given volume of solution, using the density to find the volume, and then converting the mass to moles using the molar mass of HCl. The resulting molarity can then be used to find the pH.