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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 58
Chapter 16, Problem 58

Determine the pH of each solution. a. 0.048 M HI b. 0.0895 M HClO4 c. a solution that is 0.045 M in HClO4 and 0.048 M in HCl d. a solution that is 1.09% HCl by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)

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Step 1: Understand the nature of the acids involved. HI and HClO4 are strong acids, meaning they dissociate completely in water. This means the concentration of H+ ions in the solution is equal to the concentration of the acid.
Step 2: Calculate the pH for each solution using the formula: \( \text{pH} = -\log[\text{H}^+] \). For part (a), use the concentration of HI, which is 0.048 M.
Step 3: For part (b), use the concentration of HClO4, which is 0.0895 M, to find the pH using the same formula.
Step 4: For part (c), since both HClO4 and HCl are strong acids, add their concentrations to find the total [H+] and then calculate the pH.
Step 5: For part (d), convert the percentage concentration of HCl to molarity. Use the formula: \( \text{Molarity} = \frac{\text{mass percent} \times \text{density} \times 10}{\text{molar mass of HCl}} \). Then, calculate the pH using the molarity obtained.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Acids and pH Calculation

Strong acids, such as HI and HClO4, completely dissociate in water, meaning that the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+) in solution is equal to the concentration of the acid. The pH of a solution is calculated using the formula pH = -log[H+]. For example, a 0.048 M HI solution will have a pH of -log(0.048), which can be computed directly.

Mixed Acid Solutions

When dealing with mixed acid solutions, such as the one containing both HClO4 and HCl, the total concentration of H+ ions is the sum of the contributions from each acid. Since both are strong acids, their concentrations can be added directly to find the total H+ concentration, which is then used to calculate the overall pH of the solution.

Mass Percent Concentration to Molarity Conversion

To determine the pH of a solution given in mass percent, such as 1.09% HCl, it is necessary to convert this to molarity. This involves calculating the mass of HCl in a given volume of solution, using the density to find the volume, and then converting the mass to moles using the molar mass of HCl. The resulting molarity can then be used to find the pH.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What mass of HI must be present in 0.250 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value?

a. pH = 1.25 b. pH = 1.75 c. pH = 2.85

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Textbook Question

What is the pH of a solution in which 224 mL of HCl(g), measured at 27.2 °C and 1.02 atm, is dissolved in 1.5 L of aqueous solution?

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Textbook Question

For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH], and pH. d. a solution that is 0.655% HNO3 by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)

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Textbook Question

For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3

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Textbook Question

What mass of HClO4 must be present in 0.500 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value? a. pH = 2.50 b. pH = 1.50 c. pH = 0.50

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Textbook Question

For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH], and pH. a. 0.25 M HCl

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