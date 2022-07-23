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Ch.16 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.16 - Acids and BasesProblem 50a
Chapter 16, Problem 50a

Calculate [H3O+] and [OH] for each solution at 25 °C. a. pH = 8.55

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1
Identify the relationship between pH and [H3O+]. Use the formula: \([H_3O^+] = 10^{-pH}\).
Substitute the given pH value into the formula to find \([H_3O^+]\).
Use the relationship between [H3O+] and [OH-] at 25 °C, which is given by the ion product of water: \(K_w = [H_3O^+][OH^-] = 1.0 \times 10^{-14}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for \([OH^-]\): \([OH^-] = \frac{K_w}{[H_3O^+]}\).
Substitute the calculated \([H_3O^+]\) into the equation to find \([OH^-]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH Scale

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate basicity. The pH is logarithmically related to the concentration of hydrogen ions, [H+], in the solution, where lower pH values correspond to higher [H+] concentrations.
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The pH Scale

Hydronium Ion Concentration

The concentration of hydronium ions, [H3O+], in a solution can be calculated from the pH using the formula [H3O+] = 10^(-pH). This relationship shows that as pH increases, the concentration of hydronium ions decreases, indicating a more basic solution. For a pH of 8.55, this calculation is essential to determine the exact concentration of hydronium ions present.
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Hydronium Ion Concentration Example

Water Ion Product

At 25 °C, the product of the concentrations of hydronium ions and hydroxide ions, [H3O+][OH-], is constant and equal to 1.0 x 10^-14, known as the water ion product (Kw). This relationship allows for the calculation of hydroxide ion concentration, [OH-], using the formula [OH-] = Kw / [H3O+]. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the balance between hydronium and hydroxide ions in a solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10–14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?

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Textbook Question

Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F or ClO

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Textbook Question

Calculate [H3O+] and [OH] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23 c. pH = 2.87

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Textbook Question

Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)

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