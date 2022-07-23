Molar Solubility

Molar solubility is defined as the number of moles of a solute that can dissolve in one liter of solution at equilibrium. It is derived from the Ksp expression and reflects how much of a compound can dissolve in water. By setting up the Ksp expression based on the dissociation of the compound, one can solve for the molar solubility, which is essential for understanding the compound's behavior in aqueous solutions.