Textbook Question
Refer to the Ksp values in Table 17.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr
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Refer to the Ksp values in Table 17.2 to calculate the molar solubility of each compound in pure water. a. AgBr
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. b. Ag2SO3; molar solubility = 1.55⨉10-5 M c. Pd(SCN)2; molar solubility = 2.22⨉10-8 M
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. BaCrO4; molar solubility = 1.08⨉10-5 M
Use the given molar solubilities in pure water to calculate Ksp for each compound. a. MX; molar solubility = 3.27⨉10-11 M
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. c. Ag2CrO4
Write balanced equations and expressions for Ksp for the dissolution of each ionic compound. a. CaCO3 b. PbCl2 c. AgI