Chapter 18, Problem 76a

Consider the reaction: I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) K p = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 25 °C under each of the following conditions: a. standard conditions

