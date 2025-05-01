Methanol (CH3OH) burns in oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for the combustion of liquid methanol and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C. Is the combustion of methanol spontaneous?
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C?b. NH4Cl(s) → HCl(g) + NH3(g)c. 3 H2(g) + Fe2O3(s) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(g)
Key Concepts
Thermodynamic Functions (ΔH, ΔS, ΔG)
Spontaneity of Reactions
Temperature Effects on Spontaneity
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. N2O4(g) → 2 NO2(g)
In photosynthesis, plants form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for photosynthesis and calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C. Is photosynthesis spontaneous?
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g)