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Ch.18 - Free Energy and Thermodynamics
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.18 - Free Energy and ThermodynamicsProblem 63
Chapter 18, Problem 63

Use standard free energies of formation to calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 61. How do the values of ΔG° calculated this way compare to those calculated from ΔH° and ΔS°? Which of the two methods could be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical reactions from Problem 61 for which you need to calculate the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°).
Use the formula ΔG° = Σ(ΔG°f products) - Σ(ΔG°f reactants), where ΔG°f is the standard free energy of formation for each substance, to calculate ΔG° for each reaction.
Compare the calculated ΔG° values with those obtained using the formula ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where ΔH° is the standard enthalpy change, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS° is the standard entropy change.
Discuss how the two methods differ in terms of their application: the ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS° method can be used to determine how ΔG° changes with temperature, as it explicitly includes temperature as a variable.
Reflect on the advantages and limitations of each method, considering factors such as the availability of data and the temperature dependence of ΔG°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Free Energy of Formation (ΔG°f)

The standard free energy of formation (ΔG°f) is the change in free energy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. It is a crucial value used in thermodynamics to predict the spontaneity of reactions. A negative ΔG°f indicates that the formation of the compound is energetically favorable under standard conditions.
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Standard Gibbs Free Energy and Temperature

Gibbs Free Energy Equation

The Gibbs free energy equation, ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, relates the change in free energy (ΔG) to the change in enthalpy (ΔH) and the change in entropy (ΔS) at a given temperature (T). This equation helps determine the spontaneity of a reaction; if ΔG is negative, the reaction is spontaneous. Understanding this relationship is essential for comparing ΔG° values calculated from different methods.
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Temperature Dependence of ΔG°

The temperature dependence of ΔG° can be analyzed using the Gibbs free energy equation, particularly through the term -TΔS. As temperature changes, the impact of entropy (ΔS) on free energy becomes significant, allowing for the determination of how ΔG° varies with temperature. This understanding is vital for predicting reaction behavior under different thermal conditions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? c. N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g)

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Textbook Question

For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? d. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g)

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Textbook Question

Determine ΔG° for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) Use the following reactions with known ΔG°rxn values:

2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔG°rxn = -742.2 kJ

CO(g) + 12 O2( g) → CO2(g) ΔG°rxn = -257.2 kJ

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Textbook Question

For each reaction, calculate ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and ΔG°rxn at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is spontaneous. If the reaction is not spontaneous, would a change in temperature make it spontaneous? If so, should the temperature be raised or lowered from 25 °C? a. 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g)

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