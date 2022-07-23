Chapter 20, Problem 59
Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of two H-2 atoms to form He-3 and one neutron.
A mammoth skeleton has a carbon-14 decay rate of 0.48 disintegration per minute per gram of carbon (0.48 dis/min • g C). When did the mammoth live? (Assume that living organisms have a carbon-14 decay rate of 15.3 dis/min • g C and that carbon- 14 has a half-life of 5715 yr.)
Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to form Xe-144 and Sr-90. How many neutrons are produced in the reaction?
Write the nuclear reaction for the neutron-induced fission of U-235 to produce Te-137 and Zr-97. How many neutrons are produced in the reaction?
Write the nuclear equation for the fusion of H-3 with H-1 to form He-4.
Rutherfordium-257 was synthesized by bombarding Cf-249 with C-12. Write the nuclear equation for this reaction.
If 1.0 g of matter is converted to energy, how much energy is formed?