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Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 104
Chapter 2, Problem 104

Fill in the blanks to complete the table. Symbol Z A Number of p_x001E_ Number of e_x001D_ Number of n Charge Si 14 ____ ____ 14 14 ____ S2- ____ 32 ____ ____ ____ 2- Cu2+ ____ ____ ____ ____ 34 2+ ____ 15 ____ ____ 15 16 ____

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between atomic number (Z), mass number (A), number of protons (p), electrons (e), and neutrons (n). The atomic number (Z) is the number of protons, and the mass number (A) is the sum of protons and neutrons.
Step 2: For Si (Silicon), Z = 14, and the number of protons = 14. Since the atom is neutral, the number of electrons = 14. The number of neutrons can be found using A = Z + n, where n is the number of neutrons.
Step 3: For S2- (Sulfide ion), A = 32. The charge indicates it has gained 2 electrons, so the number of electrons = Z + 2. Use the mass number to find the number of neutrons: n = A - Z.
Step 4: For Cu2+ (Copper ion), the charge indicates it has lost 2 electrons. The number of electrons = Z - 2. The number of neutrons is given as 34, so use n = A - Z to find the mass number.
Step 5: For the element with Z = 15, the number of protons = 15, and the number of electrons = 15 (since it is neutral). The number of neutrons is given as 16, so use A = Z + n to find the mass number.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number (Z)

The atomic number (Z) of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position in the periodic table. For example, silicon (Si) has an atomic number of 14, indicating it has 14 protons.
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Mass Number (A)

The mass number (A) is the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus. It is used to distinguish between different isotopes of an element. For instance, sulfur (S) has a mass number of 32, which means it has 32 protons and neutrons combined.
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Charge of Ions

The charge of an ion is determined by the difference between the number of protons and electrons. A positive charge indicates a loss of electrons (cations), while a negative charge indicates a gain of electrons (anions). For example, the sulfide ion (S²-) has gained two electrons, resulting in a -2 charge.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the mass spectrum of mercury to estimate the atomic mass of mercury. Estimate the masses and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.

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Textbook Question

Neutron stars are composed of solid nuclear matter, primarily neutrons. Assume the radius of a neutron is approximately 1.0×10–13 cm. Calculate the density of a neutron. [Hint: For a sphere V = (4/3)πr3.] Assuming that a neutron star has the same density as a neutron, calculate the mass (in kg) of a small piece of a neutron star the size of a spherical pebble with a radius of 0.10 mm.

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Textbook Question

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). Calculate the volume of the nucleus and the volume of the atom.

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Textbook Question

Use the mass spectrum of lead to estimate the atomic mass of lead. Estimate the mass and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.

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Textbook Question

Nuclei with the same number of neutrons but different mass numbers are called isotones. Write the symbols of four isotones of 236Th.

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