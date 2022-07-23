Chapter 2, Problem 100
Naturally occurring iodine has an atomic mass of 126.9045 amu. A 12.3849 g sample of iodine is accidentally contaminated with an additional 1.00070 g of 129I, a synthetic radioisotope of iodine used in the treatment of certain diseases of the thyroid gland. The mass of 129I is 128.9050 amu. Find the apparent 'atomic mass' of the contaminated iodine.
Video transcript
The ratio of oxygen to carbon by mass in carbon monoxide is 1.33:1.00. Find the formula of an oxide of carbon in which the ratio by mass of oxygen to carbon is 2.00:1.00.
The ratio of the mass of a nitrogen atom to the mass of an atom of 12C is 7:6, and the ratio of the mass of nitrogen to oxygen in N2O is 7:4. Find the mass of 1 mol of oxygen atoms.
An a particle, 4He2 + , has a mass of 4.00151 amu. Find the value of its charge-to-mass ratio in C/kg.
Use the mass spectrum of lead to estimate the atomic mass of lead. Estimate the mass and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.
Use the mass spectrum of mercury to estimate the atomic mass of mercury. Estimate the masses and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.
Nuclei with the same number of neutrons but different mass numbers are called isotones. Write the symbols of four isotones of 236Th.