Relative Atomic Mass

Relative atomic mass is a dimensionless quantity that represents the average mass of an atom of an element compared to one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom. It takes into account the isotopic composition of the element and is used to determine the atomic mass of elements in the periodic table. Changes in the reference standard, such as assigning a different mass to carbon, would directly affect the calculated relative atomic masses of other elements, like oxygen.