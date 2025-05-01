The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0×103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.
Suppose that atomic masses were based on the assignment of a mass of 12.000 g to 1 mol of carbon, rather than 1 mol of 12C. What would the atomic mass of oxygen be? (The atomic masses of carbon and oxygen, based on the assignment of 12.000 g to 1 mol of 12C, are 12.011 amu and 15.9994 amu, respectively.)
Key Concepts
Atomic Mass Unit (amu)
Molar Mass
Relative Atomic Mass
A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]
A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4/3)πr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]
A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.
Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?