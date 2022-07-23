Chapter 2, Problem 110
The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.
Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). What percentage of the carbon atom's volume is occupied by the nucleus? (Assume two significant figures.)
A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]
Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?
A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.
A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]
What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.