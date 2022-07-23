Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 110
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 110

The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked how many light duty trucks have the same way as one mole of apples, assuming that a light duty truck weighs 2.7 times 10 to the third kilogram and one apple weighs 144 g, Essentially we're going to have to find the relationship between the two. So let's go ahead and start off with our one mole of Apple. We've learned that we can use avocados number for instances like this, So per one mole of apple, we have 6.22 times 10 to the 23rd apples. Again, this is avocados number. And in our questions then we were also told that for one apple, We have 144 g. Now relating this to our light duty truck, we can see that it weighs in kilograms. So let's go ahead and convert this into kilograms. So we know 10 to the third grams is equivalent to one kg and now we can input our 2.7 times 10 to the third kilograms, which we know Is equivalent to one light duty truck. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, We're going to end up with a value of 3.2 Times 10 to the 19 light duty trucks and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). What percentage of the carbon atom's volume is occupied by the nucleus? (Assume two significant figures.)

1549
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]

1498
views
Textbook Question

Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?

705
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.

2759
views
Textbook Question

A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]

1528
views
Textbook Question

What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.

1235
views
1
rank