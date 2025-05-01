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Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 4th Edition
Tro4th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134112831Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 55
Chapter 2, Problem 55

Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in carbon-14 and write its symbol in the form AZX, considering that the amount of carbon-14 in ancient artifacts and fossils is often used to establish their age.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number (Z) of carbon, which is the number of protons. Carbon has an atomic number of 6, so it has 6 protons.
Determine the mass number (A) of carbon-14. The mass number is given as 14.
Calculate the number of neutrons by subtracting the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A): Neutrons = A - Z = 14 - 6.
Write the symbol for carbon-14 in the form A^ZX, where A is the mass number, Z is the atomic number, and X is the element symbol. For carbon-14, it is written as 14^6C.
Understand that carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope of carbon used in radiocarbon dating to determine the age of ancient artifacts and fossils.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral particles that also reside in the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass. For carbon, the atomic number is 6, indicating it has 6 protons.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Carbon-14 is an isotope of carbon, with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, giving it a mass number of 14. Isotopes can be stable or radioactive, and carbon-14 is particularly important in radiocarbon dating for determining the age of ancient artifacts.
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Nuclear Notation

Nuclear notation is a way to represent isotopes using the format AZX, where A is the mass number (total protons and neutrons), Z is the atomic number (number of protons), and X is the chemical symbol of the element. For carbon-14, the notation is written as 14^6C, indicating it has a mass number of 14 and an atomic number of 6.
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