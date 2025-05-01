Textbook Question
Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 4019K b. 22688Ra c. 9943Tc d. 3315P
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Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 4019K b. 22688Ra c. 9943Tc d. 3315P
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