Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 58b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 58b

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. b. Se2-

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to figure out how many protons and electrons are in an an ion of Aston teen. We want to recall that our chemical symbol is going to have a A in the left hand superscript for atomic mass and a Z in the left hand subscript for our atomic number. We want to recall that Z. The atomic number is going to equal our number of protons. And then in neutral atoms only it equals also our number of electrons. So when we find A 17 on the periodic table, We see that it's in group seven a and it has a atomic number equal to 85. And so therefore we would say that we have 85 protons In our a 17. Now for our ion of a 17, we want to recall that a negative charge means that we gain electrons. So we're going to take Those 85 protons. And in a neutral atom that would equal 85 electrons. Sorry, 85 electrons in a neutral atom. But because we have a charged atom here with a negative charge, we would take 85 and go ahead and add one electron to give us a total of 86 electrons. And so to complete this example, the only correct choice is choice a which states that we have 85 protons and 86 electrons in our an ion a 17. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. d. 208 82Pb

511
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of neutrons in each isotope. a. 40 19K b. 226 88Ra c. 99 43Tc d. 33 15P

677
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. a. Ni2+

815
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. c. Ga3+

844
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of protons and the number of electrons in each ion. d. Sr2+

588
views
Textbook Question

Predict the charge of the ion formed by each element. a. Mg

730
views