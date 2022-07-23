Chapter 2, Problem 34

Upon decomposition, one sample of magnesium fluoride produces 1.65 kg of magnesium and 2.57 kg of fluorine. A second sample produces 1.32 kg of magnesium. How much fluorine (in grams) does the second sample produce?

