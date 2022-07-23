Chapter 3, Problem 122
A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH
How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. sulfurous acid
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide