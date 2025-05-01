The pressure on top of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) averages about 235 mmHg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. torr b. psi c. in Hg d. atm
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 27b,c,d
Chapter 5, Problem 27b,c,d
The North American record for highest recorded barometric pressure is 31.85 in Hg, set in 1989 in Northway, Alaska. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. b. atm c. torr d. kPa (kilopascals)
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the given pressure value and the units involved. The pressure is given as 31.85 inches of mercury (in Hg). We need to convert this value into three different units: atmospheres (atm), torr, and kilopascals (kPa).
Step 2: Convert inches of mercury to atmospheres. Use the conversion factor: 1 atm = 29.92 in Hg. Set up the conversion by dividing the given pressure by 29.92 in Hg/atm.
Step 3: Convert inches of mercury to torr. Use the conversion factor: 1 in Hg = 25.4 torr. Multiply the given pressure by 25.4 torr/in Hg to find the pressure in torr.
Step 4: Convert inches of mercury to kilopascals. Use the conversion factor: 1 in Hg = 3.386 kPa. Multiply the given pressure by 3.386 kPa/in Hg to find the pressure in kilopascals.
Step 5: Review each conversion to ensure the correct application of conversion factors and units. This will help verify the accuracy of the conversions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Barometric Pressure
Barometric pressure is the pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere at a given point. It is commonly measured in inches of mercury (in Hg) and is crucial for understanding weather patterns and altitude. The standard atmospheric pressure at sea level is defined as 29.92 in Hg.
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Unit Conversion
Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In this context, converting barometric pressure from inches of mercury to atmospheres (atm), torr, and kilopascals (kPa) requires using specific conversion factors, such as 1 atm = 29.92 in Hg and 1 atm = 101.325 kPa.
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Guided course
01:56
Conversion Factors
Pressure Units
Pressure can be expressed in various units, including atmospheres (atm), torr, and kilopascals (kPa). Each unit has its own context of use; for example, atm is often used in meteorology, torr is commonly used in vacuum measurements, and kPa is widely used in engineering and scientific applications. Understanding these units is essential for accurate pressure measurement and conversion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
(a)
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Textbook Question
Given a barometric pressure of 751.5 mmHg, calculate the pressure of each gas sample as indicated by the manometer.
(b)
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Textbook Question
The North American record for highest recorded barometric pressure is 31.85 in Hg, set in 1989 in Northway, Alaska. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. mmHg
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Textbook Question
The pressure in Denver, Colorado (elevation 5280 ft), averages about 24.9 in Hg. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. d. Pa
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Textbook Question
The world record for lowest pressure (at sea level) was 652.5 mmHg recorded inside Typhoon Tip on October 12, 1979, in the western Pacific Ocean. Convert this pressure to each indicated unit. a. torr c. in Hg