Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 57a
Chapter 6, Problem 57a

Determine whether each process is exothermic or endothermic and indicate the sign of ΔH. a. natural gas burning on a stove b. isopropyl alcohol evaporating from skin c. water condensing from steam Determine whether each of the following is exothermic or endothermic.

Hi everyone for this problem, we're being asked to identify each as either endo thermic or eggs. A thermic. Remember that an endo thermic reaction is one that gains energy and involves bonds forming. And an exo thermic reaction is one that loses energy and involves bonds breaking. So let's take a look at what we have. Formation of morning dew on plants as water vapor condenses into liquid, it loses energy in the form of heat. And so because we're losing energy A is going to be eggs are thermic burning wood. When we burn wood, it releases energy. And so because we're losing energy, this is going to also be eggs are thermic and formation of dry ice fog. Here we are, gaining energy and it involves bonds forming. And so that makes see endo thermic, so that is the answer to this problem and that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
