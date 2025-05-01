Hydrazine (N2H4) is a fuel used by some spacecraft. It is normally oxidized by N2O4 according to the equation: N2H4 (l) + N2O4 (g) → 2 N2O (g) + 2 H2O (g) Calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction using standard enthalpies of formation.
Write an equation for the formation of C2H4(g) from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH°rxn for it in Appendix IIB.
Key Concepts
Standard State
Formation Reaction
Enthalpy Change (ΔH°rxn)
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction:
5 C(s) + 6 H2(g) → C5H12(l)
Use the following reactions and given ΔH's:
C5H12(l) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g) ΔH = –3244.8 kJ
C(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH = –393.5 kJ
2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) ΔH = –483.5 kJ
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH°rxn for each in Appendix IIB. d. CH3OH(l)
Write an equation for the formation of each compound from its elements in their standard states, and find ΔH°rxn for each in Appendix IIB. b. MgCO3(s)
Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction:
Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Use the following reactions and given ΔH's:
2 Fe(s) + 3/2 O2(g) → Fe2O3(s) ΔH = –824.2 kJ
CO(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → CO2(g) ΔH = –282.7 kJ
Consider the generic reaction:
A + 2 B → C + 3 D ΔH = 155 kJ
Determine the value of ΔH for each related reaction.
a. 3 A + 6 B → 3 C + 9 D
b. C + 3 D → A + 2 B
c. 1/2 C + 3/2 D → 1/2 A + B