Chapter 7, Problem 54
A 0.22-caliber handgun fires a 1.9-g bullet at a velocity of 765 m>s. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the bullet. Is the wave nature of matter significant for bullets?
The smallest atoms can themselves exhibit quantum-mechanical behavior. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength (in pm) of a hydrogen atom traveling at 475 m/s.
A proton in a linear accelerator has a de Broglie wavelength of 122 pm. What is the speed of the proton?
Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 143-g baseball traveling at 95 mph. Why is the wave nature of matter not important for a baseball?
An electron has an uncertainty in its position of 552 pm. What is the uncertainty in its velocity?
An electron traveling at 3.7 * 105 m>s has an uncertainty in its velocity of 1.88 * 105 m/s. What is the uncertainty in its position?
Which electron is, on average, farther from the nucleus: an electron in a 3p orbital or an electron in a 4p orbital?