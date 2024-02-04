Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.7 - Quantum-Mechanical Model of the AtomProblem 53
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 53

Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a 143-g baseball traveling at 95 mph. Why is the wave nature of matter not important for a baseball?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video, calculate the D poi wavelength of a 155 g bowl traveling at 82 MPH. Why is the wave nature of matter not important for this bowl? And we're given for answer choices. ABC and D, they essentially have a possible answer for each choice and a possible explanation. So what we're going to do is solve this problem using the deploy wavelength formula. Now what is the formula? Well, essentially we have to remember that lambda or the wavelength that we're interested in is equal to H which is planks constant divided by the momentum MV mass multiplied by velocity. What we're going to do in this problem is just calculate the result based on first of all blanks constant 6.626 multiplied by 10, the power of negative 34th J multiplied by second. So that's our planks constant. What about mass? Well, essentially we have 155 g. We want to use si units. So we're going to convert that into kilograms. We know that 1 kg is equivalent to 1000 g. Now, we need to use our velocity. We're given 82 MPH. And of course, let's recall that we are supposed to use meters per second. So here we are going to have a lot of conversions. First of all, we want to convert miles into meters and let's recall that one mile is equivalent to 1609 m. So this is how we get meters and eventually let's convert hours to seconds. One hour is equivalent to 3600 seconds. We have our set up, we are ready to get our final answer for this problem. So now if we perform the calculations, we end up with 1.2 multiplied by 10, the power of negative 34th of a meter. Now let's carefully look at this exponent. Notice that it's so extremely small, it's in the magnitude of sensitive power of negative 34. So we can say that this wavelength is timing, that's what we can say. And because it's so small, it will essentially not affect the trajectory of the ball, right? Let's remember that wavelengths that are important for us start at at least one or 10 nanometers. And this is much, much smaller to affect the trajectory of a ball. This is usually common or objects that we encounter in real life that have big dimensions, significantly large mass and travel at significantly large speeds. So what we can say is that based on the answer choices, the correct answer to this problem would be option A which essentially states that the correct answer is 1.2 multiplied by 10 to the power of negative 34th of a meter. And the value of wavelength is so small that it will not affect the trajectory of the ball. That would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The resolution limit of a microscope is roughly equal to the wavelength of light used in producing the image. Electron microscopes use an electron beam (in place of photons) to produce much higher resolution images, about 0.20 nm in modern instruments. Assuming that the resolution of an electron microscope is equal to the de Broglie wavelength of the electrons used, to what speed must the electrons be accelerated to obtain a resolution of 0.20 nm?

2106
views
Textbook Question

The smallest atoms can themselves exhibit quantum-mechanical behavior. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength (in pm) of a hydrogen atom traveling at 475 m/s.

1215
views
Textbook Question

A proton in a linear accelerator has a de Broglie wavelength of 122 pm. What is the speed of the proton?

4557
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A 0.22-caliber handgun fires a 1.9-g bullet at a velocity of 765 m>s. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the bullet. Is the wave nature of matter significant for bullets?

1276
views
Textbook Question

An electron has an uncertainty in its position of 552 pm. What is the uncertainty in its velocity?

2555
views
Textbook Question

An electron traveling at 3.7 * 105 m>s has an uncertainty in its velocity of 1.88 * 105 m/s. What is the uncertainty in its position?

2303
views
1
rank
1
comments