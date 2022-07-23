Ch.7 - Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom
Chapter 7, Problem 92
A particular laser consumes 150.0 watts of electrical power and produces a stream of 1.33 * 1019 1064-nm photons per second. What is the percent efficiency of the laser in converting electrical power to light?
Textbook Question
The distance from Earth to the sun is 1.5 * 108 km. Find the number of crests in a light wave of frequency 1.0 * 1014 s - 1 traveling from the sun to Earth.
Textbook Question
A 5.00-mL ampule of a 0.100-M solution of naphthalene in hexane is excited with a flash of light. The naphthalene emits 15.5 J of energy at an average wavelength of 349 nm. What percentage of the naphthalene molecules emitted a photon?
Textbook Question
A laser produces 20.0 mW of red light. In 1.00 hr, the laser emits 2.29 * 1020 photons. What is the wavelength of the laser?
